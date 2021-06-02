Barbara Rains

PORTAGE — Barbara Rains, 81, of Portage, Indiana, died May 30, 2021, at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Barbara Carroll Rains was born in Michie, Tennessee, in 1939, the ninth of 11 children. She attended Michie High School where she broke the girls' basketball scoring record, was named valedictorian of her senior class, and voted "Cutest Couple" with a young gentleman named Scottie Rains. The Christmas Eve following Barb and Scott's graduation, they married and boarded a train for Gary, Indiana, beginning a 64-year marriage.

Barb and Scott went on to have two daughters and moved to Portage, Indiana, where she lived the remainder of her life. Barbara was a devoted mother who dedicated her life to her daughters and their activities. She worked as a teacher's assistant and secretary for Central Elementary School and a secretary for Fegely Middle School. She remained an active advocate for Portage Township Schools long after both of her daughters graduated.

Barbara cherished her granddaughters, Caroline, Meredith, and Lennon. She never hesitated at the opportunity to care for them when needed. She was the quintessential "spoiling" grandmother; abundantly generous with her time, resources and love.