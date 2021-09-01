Barbara Rietveld (nee Marting)

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL — Barbara R. Rietveld (nee Marting), age 87, of Chicago Heights, IL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" J. Rietveld. Loving mother of Patty (Chuck) Hamby and the late Steven Rietveld. Devoted grandmother of Kelly DeYoung, Steven (Andrea) DeYoung, and John DeYoung; great-grandmother of Dominic, Dillon, and Madison DeYoung. Dear sister of Judith (late Gary Gretter) Tomlinson and the late Neil Marting; sister-in-law of Charles (late Marie) Rietveld and Mary Jane (late Dr. William) Kisken.

Before the onset of Alzheimer's disease, Barb devoted 30 plus years to the care of her son, Steve, who was a quadriplegic. She was also a devoted farmer's wife since 1953. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN with services conducted by Rev. Corey Buchanan. The funeral service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or Providence Hospice are greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.