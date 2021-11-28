 Skip to main content
Barbara Sajda

Barbara Sajda

Barbara Sajda

ST. JOHN, IN - Barbara Sajda, age 78, of St. John, IN passed away November 22, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; dear parents, Leon and Gladys Richardson; and brother, Warner Glen Richardson. She is survived by her two loving sons: Charles Sajda and Lawrence Sajda; beloved sisters: Nancy (Curry) Taylor, Marsha Ballinger, Betty (Lane) Cowsert, Ruth Ann (Lyn) Harber; sister-in-law, Doris; treasured granddaughters: Brooke and Jenna; and many loving nieces and nephews and friends.

Barbara earned a Master's Degree from Union University in Jackson, TN, and spent many years changing lives and shaping minds teaching at Calumet High School. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will take place from 3:00–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Funeral service Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Phil Humber officiating. Burial Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Hills Baptist Church, 9209 w. 85th Avenue, Schererville, Indiana 46375. www.mycalumetpark.com

