Barbara Seaman (nee Wahls)

Barbara Joan Wahls Seaman passed away after a brief illness with family by her side on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband John, to whom she was married for 67 years. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her big brother Phil (Sandra Weiss); loving sons: John (Pam) of Hebron, IN; Ken (Anne) of Ann Arbor, MI; Phil (Syd Ogborn) of Los Gatos, CA, and Rich (Ruth) of Chesterton, IN. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren: Annie (Ted) Pagonis, Jack (Cassie), Sarah, Kathryn, Colin, Alec, Andrew, Thomas, Ryan, and Nathan Seaman. She met her first great-grandchild, John Thomas Seaman V, at Thanksgiving shortly before her passing. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Frederick Wahls and Ruth Elizabeth Creel Wahls, and her beloved daughter, Marcia Ruth Seaman.

Barbara was born in 1933 in Chicago and spent her early years in the Hamilton Park and Beverly neighborhoods. At Morgan Park High School in Chicago, she met and started dating "a tall redhead,"John Seaman. In her words, life was beautiful! As they each left for college, they lost touch for a few years. While on summer break from Miami University (Ohio), Barbara reached out to her old high school boyfriend, John, and they reconnected, dated for two more years, and married on June 19, 1955, just ten days after Barbara graduated from college. Barbara's outreach was a wise choice and resulted in a loving 67 year marriage.

After their marriage, the couple moved to Dunbar, West Virginia where John served in the U.S. Air Force. Barbara worked for the American Cancer Society until she became pregnant with their first child, Marcia. Within a year, the young family moved to Gary, IN. Sons John and Ken soon followed. Tragically, four-year old daughter Marcia became ill and passed away in 1961. Barbara and John established a memorial scholarship at Miami University in their daughter's name, which has helped many students with college costs. Eventually, the couple had two more sons: Phil and Rich. They moved to Crown Point, IN where they lived for 27 years. Barbara put her college music degree to use and became a music teacher for the Crown Point Schools. She took night classes at Valparaiso University and earned a master's. Later, Barbara transitioned careers and worked for the Crown Point Public Library for 13 years. She eventually went back for a second master's, this time in library science from Indiana University. Outside of work, Barbara and John enjoyed skiing, sailing, adventure traveling around the world, and watching their four sons swim for the Hub Swim Club and CPHS. After becoming empty nesters, Barbara and John moved to Illinois, where they lived in Oak Brook, Bartlett, Geneva, and Barrington. They spent the winter months in Phoenix, Arizona, where they enjoyed golfing and swimming. Barbara spent her last ten years living in The Garlands of Barrington, where she was active in the theater troupe and book clubs.