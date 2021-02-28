Aug. 1, 1930 - Feb. 25, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Barbara Spurr (nee Popp), age 90, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Barbara is survived by her children: Richard Spurr, David (Mary) Spurr; and numerous nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Spurr; brother, Sheldon (Mary) Popp; sisters: Audry (John) Kordys and Thelma (Albert) Saberniak; parents: Albert and Clara Popp. Barbara was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and worked 25 years at the Braman Agency.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Avenue, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM directly at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Pat Gaza officiating. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Barbara's name to Unity Hospice.

