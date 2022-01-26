LOWELL, IN - Barbara Starr, 85, of Lowell, IN, passed away January 20, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Geib; daughter in law, Betty Starr; grandchildren, Lenny and Melody; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; son, Bernard; all of her siblings. Barbara was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she was involved in many groups including Daughters of Isabella, St Vincent de Paul, Right to Life and +Northwest Indiana Diocese Women's Society. She was also a member of Hammond Golden Times Club.