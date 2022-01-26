LOWELL, IN - Barbara Starr, 85, of Lowell, IN, passed away January 20, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Geib; daughter in law, Betty Starr; grandchildren, Lenny and Melody; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; son, Bernard; all of her siblings. Barbara was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she was involved in many groups including Daughters of Isabella, St Vincent de Paul, Right to Life and +Northwest Indiana Diocese Women's Society. She was also a member of Hammond Golden Times Club.
Visitation, Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Funeral Mass, Friday, 11:00 AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, IN. Entombment will take place in St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to her church. www.sheetsfuneral.com