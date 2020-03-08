Barbara Sue (Melton) Bechler

Barbara and Larry loved raising their children in the country and teaching them the importance of love, hard work and faith.

Barbara and Larry, along with their three children, purchased the family farm in 1976. Larry raised feeder pigs and sold them. He also farmed corn and soybeans. Barbara busied herself as a farmer's housewife and raised their three precious children. She would often bring lunch to Larry in the field, picnic basket and thermos in hand. Her love was for her husband, children and her church. Barbara was a faithful member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church and attended services regularly with her family as well as taught Sunday school and attended bible study.

In her spare time she enjoyed sewing. Her love for sewing poured over into clothing she made for her grandchildren. She also made clothing for church ministry that blessed families of stillborn infants. She loved to plant flowers and garden. She was always known to have a harvest of fresh garden tomatoes and cucumbers. She was often the hostess of many Sunday afternoon dinners with family and friends. Barbara enjoyed a good conversation and welcomed others into her home. She valued relationships and truly modeled a heart after serving Jesus.