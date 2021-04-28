Barbara Sue (Robinson) Milakovic

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Barbara Sue (Robinson) Milakovic, 72, of Merrillville, passed away in her home on Sunday, April 25.

Barb, a dedicated, attentive wife and grandmother, was preceded by her parents, Mildred and Charles Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; sister and brother-in-law Louann and Dennis Thiel; stepdaughters, Christine Milakovic and Robin (Larry) Tinsley; and two grandsons.

Barb's greatest joy was spending time with her grandsons, traveling and tending to her plants. She was a retired bus driver for Tri-Creek Schools. She devotedly cared for family and friends and enjoyed participating in Tri-Kappa events.

Barb was a longtime member of Evergreen Baptist Church in Hobart, where any donations may be sent. Services on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 7158 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN. Viewing is from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM (time of services) at the funeral home

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Milakovic family.