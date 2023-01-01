Barbara Tompulis

HIGHLAND - Barbara Jo Tompulis, age 65, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022. She is survived by her loving father, Nicholas G. Tompulis; brother, Robert N. (Kerry) Tompulis; dear daughter, Kathleen J. Isaacs; Godmother, Barbara Miller; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her dear mother, Lois B. Tompulis.