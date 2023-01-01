Barbara Tompulis

HIGHLAND - Barbara Jo Tompulis, age 65, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022. She is survived by her loving father, Nicholas G. Tompulis; brother, Robert N. (Kerry) Tompulis; dear daughter, Kathleen J. Isaacs; Godmother, Barbara Miller; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her dear mother, Lois B. Tompulis.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, 6635 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN with a 10:00 a.m. visitation and 11:00 a.m. service.