VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara U. "Mimi" Clifton, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on April 24, 1934 in Gary, IN, to the late Charles and Udean (Morton) Chavas. Barbara graduated from Horace Mann High School before making her career as a loan clerk for Gary National Bank and as an office manager for Gary Machine and Manufacturing for over 15 years. She enjoyed tending to her garden, entertaining company, traveling to new places, and above all, spending time with her family. Barbara was a talented cook, specializing in many recipes including her famous crepes.