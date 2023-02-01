April 24, 1934 - Jan, 29, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Barbara U. "Mimi" Clifton, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on April 24, 1934 in Gary, IN, to the late Charles and Udean (Morton) Chavas. Barbara graduated from Horace Mann High School before making her career as a loan clerk for Gary National Bank and as an office manager for Gary Machine and Manufacturing for over 15 years. She enjoyed tending to her garden, entertaining company, traveling to new places, and above all, spending time with her family. Barbara was a talented cook, specializing in many recipes including her famous crepes.
On January 21, 1951, Barbara married Maurice "Jack" Stockwell who preceded her in death in 1988. On September 7, 1996, Barbara married Paul Clifton who preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her son, Bill (Sheri) Stockwell; step-daughters; Kathleen (Richard) McFate and Laura Hormuth; step-son-in-law, Michael Huerta; grandchildren: Kellen, Caitlin, Christina, Dena, Bradley, David, Sarah, CJ, David, and Liz; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children: Susan Roy, Charles Stockwell, and Kristin Huerta.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.