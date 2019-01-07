KNOX, IN - Barbara Velchek, age 78, of Knox, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Barbara was born January 8, 1940 in Gary, Indiana to Mathias and Frieda Roth, both deceased. She was a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved family gatherings, cooking, canning, gardening, her cats and ice cream. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Velchek, Sr. of Knox; their children: Richard Velchek, Jr. of Westville, Tom (Julie) Velchek of Cumming, GA, Laurie (Rock) Miller of Grovertown, Jeff (Shelly) Velchek of Laporte, and Joe Velchek of Plymouth; grandchildren: Kylee, Spencer, Sydney, Hannah, Jason, Nathan, Abby, and Alan, a sister, Irene Hofferth, and a brother, Richard Roth.
There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society. M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox is handling arrangements.