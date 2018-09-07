MERRILLVILLE, IN - Barbara Yelich, age 85 of Merrillville, IN, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Survived by her husband of 68 years, Elliott; three children: Susan (David) Boyles, Richard Yelich, Rex (Heidi) Yelich; two grandchildren, Ian and Leea Yelich; sister, Marge Wiedrich; brothers: Buddy (Doreen) Guba, and Ted (late Elaine) Guba. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
Barbara was a life-time member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Merrillville and member of the Rosary Society. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1951. Barbara was a retired teachers aid from the Gary School System with 22 years of service.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and Parastas service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, September 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Andrew Summers on officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
