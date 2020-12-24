Barney, Helen and Therese Smierciak
Merry Christmas to our Father, Father-in-law, Mother, Mother-in-law, Sister, Sister-in-law, Grandparents and Aunt - We treasure our memories from Christmases past. You are always in our hearts. Love, Your Family
