 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barney, Helen and Therese Smierciak

Barney, Helen and Therese Smierciak

{{featured_button_text}}

Barney, Helen and Therese Smierciak

Merry Christmas to our Father, Father-in-law, Mother, Mother-in-law, Sister, Sister-in-law, Grandparents and Aunt - We treasure our memories from Christmases past. You are always in our hearts. Love, Your Family

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts