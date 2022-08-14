Aug. 20, 1937 - June 29, 2022

NAPLES, FL - Barry David Sherman, 84 of Naples, FL passed away on June 29, 2022. Barry was born in Chicago, IL on August 20, 1937 to Sylvia and Joseph Sherman. He attended Drake University and went on to graduate from DePaul Law School.

Barry worked as an Attorney in Hammond. He enjoyed participating in exercising and living a healthy lifestyle.

Barry is survived by his wife, Carol Sherman; and their two children: Jonathan and Jennifer. He was a proud grandfather to Jonah, Nora, Celia and Burke.

A memorial gathering will be held at 49 Las Brisas Way, Naples, FL 34109 on August 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.