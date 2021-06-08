Barry W. Stratton

May 19, 1950 - June 4, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Barry W. Stratton, age 71, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. Barry was born May 19, 1950 in Greenville, Kentucky to Ruby Fox and Leland Stratton.

Barry was a graduate of Highland High School Class of 1968. He retired from ArcelorMittal after 38 years of service. From 1975 to 2015, he was a firefighter for Lake Hills Fire Department and served as Chief for 10 years. He also worked for Holland Asphalt and Sutton Asphalt.

Barry enjoyed music, singing Karaoke, and camping with his grandchildren.

Barry was preceded in death by his mother Ruby (Jewell) Fox and wife Peggie Stratton.

Barry is survived by his father, Leland (June) Stratton; son, John (Jennifer) Stratton; brother, Randy (Stephanie) Fox and sister-in-law, Pat Ard; two granddaughters: Christina (Billy) Escue, Jessica (Paul) Imbrone; one grandson, Christopher (Olivia) Stratton; four great grandsons: Brandon Evans, Cayden Escue, Bobby John Escue, Lincoln Imbrone; two great granddaughters: Maci Piet, Delaney Imbrone, and a special friend Pamela "Pam" Swarens and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.