HAMMOND, IN - Barth P. Kosarko, age 90, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 18, 2018, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann, nee Lisek; children: Kurt Kosarko, and Diane Kosarko; two grandchildren: Jacob 'Jake' Kosarko and Katie Rose Kosarko; step-granddaughter, Jillian Langer; former daughter in law, Robin Kosarko; two sisters in law: Terri (Dan) Kalinowski, and Chris (Hank) Trzupek; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his 4 legged friends Binky and Bandit; dear friend, Richard 'Dickie' (Mary) Writt. Preceded in death by his parents, Bert P. and Helen (nee Poloncasz) Kosarko; sister, June (late Stanley) Kozlowski, and brother, Jack P. (late Helen Marie) Kosarko.
Funeral services Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME,4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Tuesday from 3:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Kosarko was a Hammond resident for over 55 years. He was a retired employee of NIPSCO for 33 years. Barth was a Charter Member of the former Stanley J. Sutka VFW Post 5414 in Hegewisch, and an Army Veteran of WWII, T5. He loved cars, animals, and his beloved Green Bay Packers. Barth loved to listen to talk radio, and had a great sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area, or Humane Indiana, (formerly the Humane Society of the Calumet Area), would be appreciated.