Beatrice "Bea" Bickerstaff
REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER
5/30/1923 - 7/29/2007
Ma, Wherever we go, whatever we do, in our hearts are memories of you.
Loving and Missing You Always.
Love, Your Girls & The Entire Family
