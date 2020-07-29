Beatrice "Bea" Bickerstaff

REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER

5/30/1923 - 7/29/2007

Ma, Wherever we go, whatever we do, in our hearts are memories of you.

Loving and Missing You Always.

Love, Your Girls & The Entire Family

