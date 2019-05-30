Beatrice "Bea" Bickerstaff

5/30/1923 - 7/29/2007
Ma, Happy 96th Birthday. It's been twelve years since you left us to be with the Lord. No mother could ever be missed and loved as much as you are. Until we meet again...Love Your Girls & The Entire Family
