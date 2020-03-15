Beatrice Hidalgo (nee Hernandez)

Beatrice worked in local Hammond Democratic politics and became known as one of Lake County, Indiana's Hammond election poll volunteers from the late 1940's along with her late husband, Brigido and into the 1990's along with her precinct committeemen sons, late Daniel Hidalgo, Crown Point and Robert, Hammond and was one of Lake County, Indiana's first Mexican American leaders during the early 1970's and late 1980's serving as secretary, treasurer, vice-president, and last president for the non-profit organization, the Latin American Society of Hammond (L.A.S.H.) which promoted Hispanic culture, economic growth, scholarships, and poor relief through fund raising and fund-raising dances. She was a wholesomely-proud, second-generation Mexican American, anti-eugenic Democrat. She performed volunteer work as the secretary and group leader for the Hammond Civic Center Nutrition Site and led casino senior bus tours from Indiana to Iowa. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary Post #369, the Senoras of Yesteryear Foundation (to compassionately chronicle with dignity the movement of Mexican American settlers into Northwest Indiana from the late 1800's and early 1900's into the Great Depression of the 1930s during the Mexican Repatriation Acts spearheaded by the American Legion), the Saint Margaret Mary Church Altar and Rosary Society, the Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Makers of the Gary Diocesan World Apostolate of Fatima, the Bluebirds girls' organization in which Beatrice served as a nest mother, and the Golden Times. Beatrice attended Washington High School up to 9th grade in Indiana Harbor, IN before she "quituated" high school to enter into the work force. Beatrice worked at the Rainbow Restaurant in Indiana Harbor, Indiana as a waitress, a lather operator at Carnegie Steel Mill in Gary, IN and as a Janitress at El Taco Real Mexican Restaurant for the first fifteen years of its opening in Hammond, IN. Beatrice was recognized in a proclamation by the Indiana House of Representatives by Carolyn Jackson, State Representative House District 1 upon her 95th birthday. Beatrice worked in tandem with British American, Jewish, Muslim, and Hispanic religious organizations to end ethnocentric racism in Lake County through legislation with the Laboratory for Automotive Mariological Behavior political action committee. Beatrice was a founding member of the Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque Roman Catholic Church in Hammond, IN and a devout Roman Catholic with a deep devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Holy Eucharist of Jesus Christ. She was 95.