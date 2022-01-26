ST. JOHN, IN - Beatrice L. Gossage (nee) Cary, age 86, of St. John, IN passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Blake M. Gossage. Loving mother of: Karen Stone, Debbie (Tom) Guglielmo, and Douglas (Karen) Gossage; devoted grandmother of: Taylor and Amber Stone, Samantha Guglielmo, and Blake and Brooke Gossage; dearest sister of the late Mary (late Alex) Kucik; and several fond cousins; dear sister-in-law of Paul and Judy Gossage; and aunt to their children.

A memorial visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 2:00–6:00 PM with a memorial service to be held at 5:00 PM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN.

Mrs. Gossage was very artistic and enjoyed painting, crafting, and was a talented seamstress. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be given to the Scleroderma Foundation (scleroderma.org). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.