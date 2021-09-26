Dec. 3, 1928 - Sep. 23, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Beatrice Mae Dixon, age 92, of Portage, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late William and Elsie Sorrell on December 3, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Beatrice was owner and operator of Portage Beauty Supply.

Beatrice is survived by her son, Dennis (Lynn) Dixon of Portage; daughter-in-law, Margie Dixon; eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David F. Dixon, Sr.; son, David F. Dixon, Jr.; daughter, Peggy Williams; and one grandchild.

Visitation for Beatrice will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences or for additional information.