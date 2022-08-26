Beatrice N. Paravantes

Beatrice Paravantes (nee Rorris)

Sep. 13, 1918 - Aug. 24, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Beatrice Paravantes, nee Rorris, passed away peacefully Wednesday at the incredible age of 103 years young. She was one of the kindest, warmest souls to walk the earth. Aunt Bea, as she was affectionately known by so many who loved her, is survived by her son-in-law: Peter Calengas, spouse of her beloved daughter: Nancy, who preceded her in death in 2014. The love of her life, her dear Niko, was never far from her thoughts since his death in 2010.

Beatrice was born in Hammond on September 13, 1918, to Charlie (Konstantino) and Asemena Rorris, from Kosma, Greece. She is preceded in death by her lovely sisters: Meta (the late Nick) Mentis and Angie (the late Warren) Fudge and was a proud aunt to: Thomas and (the late) Michael Fudge, and to Georgia (Stuart) Buckmaster and Peter Mentis. She was also the proud great and great-great aunt to many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was such a mother figure to so many, including those with whom she shared every holiday: the Fefles family, cousins of her dear Niko, and Jasmin Chambers, a dear family friend.

Aunt Bea was fiercely proud of being Greek; her family's association with St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond provided the foundation for a life of service. Her extensive musical talents helped secure the first organ for the church, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She was a lifelong member of the Daughters of Penelope Auxiliary. Miss Bea, as she was known, helped establish the first Sunday School and taught music lessons to so many in the community.

Beatrice married her beloved Nick, who was from Ahladokambos, Greece, in 1951. They formed a beautiful partnership. Almost every Greek American in the Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana community knew them well from the 40 years they spent on WJOB 1230 AM hosting the Hellenic American Radio Hour on Sunday afternoons.

Over their 60 years together the two remained devoted to one another and to their lovely daughter, Nancy, who credited her mom's longevity to the positivity which radiated from her. Everyone who met Beatrice loved her, and in turn she made those around her feel special and loved. Our tremendous earthly loss is heaven's gain. Beatrice is now reunited with her beloved Niko and her beautiful Nancy. www.burnskish.com