EAST CHICAGO, IN - Beatriz Mendoza, age 94, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, January 1, 2021. Survived by 4 loving children: Ernesto (Chong) Mendoza, Hortencia (Eugenio) Calderon, Maria Elena Ojeda, Angela (Sanjay) Anand; many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Josefina Palacios and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by her husband of 62 years, Reynaldo Mendoza, Sr.; sons, Jose Reynaldo, Eduardo and Reynaldo, Jr.; and daughter, Rosa Maria.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN. Private Cremation Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in honor of our mother, Beatriz. Masks and social distancing is required in the funeral home. oleskapastrickfh.com

Beatriz was a longtime resident of East Chicago and a devoted, longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Beatriz' memory will be deeply cherished in the hearts of her loving family and friends.