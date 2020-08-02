Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HOBART, IN - Beaulah Blaine Brown, age 92, of Hobart, formerly of Chicago, IL., passed away July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband- James W. Brown (former owner of Grant Street Lumber); grandson James W. Sankowski; parents Jesse and LaVerne Blaine. Beaulah is survived by her daughter Catherine (Donald) Stinar; sons Daniel (Vicki), David (Darice), and James (Anne) Brown; grandchildren Christine, Bobbie, Danielle, Christopher, Amber, Melinda, and Raymond; 13 great-grandchildren.