Becky Guentert (nee Cox)

CROWN POINT, IN - Beloved Becky is at peace with God, passing with a beautiful smile on her face. She is fondly remembered by a large extended family of cousins, in-laws, and countless life-long friends. All of us are blessed by her spirit. She will rest in eternity beside her beloved Andy in South Bend.

A memorial service for Becky will be held at St. Paul's Church in Kankakee on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Please contact Daniel Laubacher danieljonlaubacher@gmail.com to RSVP.

