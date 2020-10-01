ORLANDO, FL - Becky Louise (Beldon) Clover, age 70 of Orlando, FL, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, after a brave two year fight with breast cancer, mini strokes, and brain cancer. Born on May 8, 1950, to Lonnie and Arlene (Marine) Beldon in Valparaiso, IN. Becky spent 63 years in Valparaiso before moving to the Orlando, FL area to spend time with her son and family. Becky was a much loved educator for 39 years. Most of those years were spent teaching kindergarten in the Valparaiso Community Schools. For Becky, teaching wasn't just a job, it was a passion. Years later, her students fondly remember her. While teaching was her passion, her family was her life! She once said she wanted to be remembered as "a good mom." She was a GREAT mom, along with being a thoughtful and loving daughter, a fun loving sister, a proud and doting grandmother, a caring dog mom to Mia, a loving aunt, special great aunt, cousin, and a true friend to so very many people. Becky loved listening to Neil Diamond, reading, writing letters and notes, choosing just the right cards to send people, shopping with her sisters, spending time with friends, and discovering new bakeries! She loved Jesus, and she selflessly put others ahead of herself. On June 15, 1973, she married John F. Clover, who preceded her in death on October 29, 2014. She is survived by their son, Jude (Tracy) Clover; granddaughter, Addison Marie Clover; grandson, Caedmon Jude Clover, all of Orlando, FL; mother, Arlene Beldon of Valparaiso; twin sister, Bonnie (Ted) Weitzel of Valparaiso; younger sister, Jan (Bill) Kobus of LaFollette, TN; nieces: Ellen (Darrell) Lawson of Jacksboro, TN, Mindy (Brad) Hawkins of Valparaiso; nephew, Jeff (Casey) Weitzel of Valparaiso; and many adoring great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; niece, Emily (Kobus) Nickerson; several sisters-in-law; two uncles; and an aunt.