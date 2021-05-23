Beckylynn Herz

GRANT PARK, IL - A young 75 years old, of Grant Park, IL, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband, John; son, William (Debbie); grandchildren: Clayton and Lainey; sister, Modeane Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Lyn and Ruth Willis; brother, Lyn Willis. Beckylynn was a 1964 graduate of Merrillville High School; after graduating she went on to the Nursing Program and became a Registered Nurse. Among the many clinics and facilities that she managed, she also started the MGM Healthcare Facility in Las Vegas and the Occupational Health Facility for US Steel. She was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grant Park, IL. After retirement, she and John enjoyed traveling together and spending time with their grandchildren.