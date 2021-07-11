Belinda Jill Leach (Condes)

Passed away July 7, 2021 in Munster, Indiana. She is survived by Husband, Timothy Leach; Daughter, Rebecca Southard; Sons: David Southard, Cliffy Southard and Chris Southard. Also: Mother, Margret Condes and Father, Peter Condes; many neices, nephews and eight grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: Brother Micheal Andrew Condes and Sister Brenda Jane Scott

Belinda enjoyed being simple. Stickers,cards, and gift wraps made her happy. She held on to memories and special moments by jotting down little happy notes to herself. Reading was her biggest and an occasional crime show - but mostly loved her peace and quiet. She was the best woman she could be.

Visitation with family will be at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, Indiana on Monday July 12, 2021 From 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, any Donations please go to :Margret and Peter Condes. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.