VALPARAISO - Belva J. Reid, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born May 18, 1931 in Valparaiso, the daughter of William L. and Eleanora (Sharp) Butterfield. Belva was a clerk for 18 years at F.W. Woolworth and worked in the deli at the Portage Towne & Country Store for 11 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Valparaiso. Surviving are her children: Regina (John) Kipper of Chesterton, Kelly (James) Wallace of Washington, Christopher (Andreas) Armstrong of Mishawaka and Richard Reid of Washington; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Glendon E. Reid, her grandson Jacob Anderson, her parents and brothers and sister-in-laws Byron and Kay Butterfield and Billy and Kay Butterfield.