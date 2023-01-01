March 25, 1929 - Dec. 26, 2022

SAINT JOHN, IN - Belva Joyce (nee Topping) Fox, age 93, of Saint John, IN passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born on March 25, 1929 in Gary, IN to the late Elton and Lila (Stolberg) Topping.

After graduation, she was a secretary in NIPSCO's Purchasing department. Joyce attended St. John the Evangelist Church. She enjoyed gardening and being present for her growing family.

She is welcomed in to eternity by her husband, John L. Fox, who was a retired director of purchasing for NIPSCO. Also, her parents, Elton and Lila Topping; sister, Bonnie Hybarger, and brother, Hudson Topping.

Joyce is survived by her sons: Craig Fox, Kevin (Cindy) Fox; daughters: Peggy Christ, Karen (Tom) Hawkins; 10 grandchildren: Laura Fox, Rebecca Fox, Tom Fox, Kellie Christ, Andy Christ, Sean (Melissa) Fox, Matthew (Allison) Fox, Bradley Fox, Kara Hawkins, Heather Hawkins; two great-grandchildren, Raylyn Fox, Hayes Fox, along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

A public visitation for Belva Joyce will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Michael The Archangel Parish, 1 W Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Rev. Martin J. Dobrzynski will be officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Veterans Garden - East, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Fox family.