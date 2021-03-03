Ben Acheff
Jan. 18, 1977 — Feb. 27, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Ben Acheff, 44, of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2021.
Ben is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Gwen Acheff, and sister, Heather (Chad) Schweitzer.
Ben was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Gwendolyn Acheff, and maternal grandparents, Jeffery and Mae Ashford.
Ben was a caring and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. He worked as an IT specialist at Valparaiso University. Ben had a brilliant mind which inspired him to be an inventor and became a patent holder. He enjoyed making works of art, particularly sketching and cartooning. Ben loved classic cars and was a proud 1959 Cadillac owner. He had a great love for his family. He was a kind soul and had a gentle way with all animals. In his free time, he enjoyed target shooting.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday March 4, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN, at 12:30 PM on Friday March 5, 2021, with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.
Memorial donations may be given in Ben's name to a Humane Society of donor's choice.
