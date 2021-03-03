Ben Acheff

Ben was a caring and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. He worked as an IT specialist at Valparaiso University. Ben had a brilliant mind which inspired him to be an inventor and became a patent holder. He enjoyed making works of art, particularly sketching and cartooning. Ben loved classic cars and was a proud 1959 Cadillac owner. He had a great love for his family. He was a kind soul and had a gentle way with all animals. In his free time, he enjoyed target shooting.