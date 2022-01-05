Benetta M. Skrundz

She is survived by her siblings: John (Connie) Skrundz, Mary Anne Levander, and Ed Skrundz; nieces and nephew; Tina Skrundz, John Skrundz, Jr., Crystal (Robert) Wray, Regina Levander and Laura Levander; great-nephew, Lenon Wray; great-nieces: Sorsha Foster, and Makayla and Madalyn Skrundz. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Benedicta (Rockley) Skrundz.

Benetta was a special education teacher working in the East Chicago School system for 41 years. She lived her life for the kids that she taught and had a great passion for education. Benetta was a member of the American Legion Auxillary Post 369. She loved crocheting and in her youth was an avid bowler and played softball as well as the clarinet. She was a devoted and dedicated teacher; she never met a child that she didn't love.