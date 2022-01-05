SCHERERVILLE, IN - Benetta M. Skrundz, "Benne", age 68, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
She is survived by her siblings: John (Connie) Skrundz, Mary Anne Levander, and Ed Skrundz; nieces and nephew; Tina Skrundz, John Skrundz, Jr., Crystal (Robert) Wray, Regina Levander and Laura Levander; great-nephew, Lenon Wray; great-nieces: Sorsha Foster, and Makayla and Madalyn Skrundz. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Benedicta (Rockley) Skrundz.
Benetta was a special education teacher working in the East Chicago School system for 41 years. She lived her life for the kids that she taught and had a great passion for education. Benetta was a member of the American Legion Auxillary Post 369. She loved crocheting and in her youth was an avid bowler and played softball as well as the clarinet. She was a devoted and dedicated teacher; she never met a child that she didn't love.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Service commemorating Benetta's life will be held at 6:00 PM, with Fr. Mark Pavlina officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com