EAST CHICAGO, IN - Benita Alonzo (nee Sanchez), age 95 of East Chicago, IN was reunited with her husband, Trinidad Alonzo, Sr. on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She is survived by three sons: Robert (Sandy) Alonzo, Richard Alonzo and Ronnie Alonzo; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; brother, Israel "Ray" (Cecilia) Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Trinidad Alonzo, Sr. (1985); parents, Presentacion and Victoria Sanchez; son, Trinidad Alonzo, Jr.; daughter, Diane Alonzo Quinlan; grandsons: Bobby, Rene and Jordan; four brothers and one sister.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. (MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED). Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.

Benita was a retired welder at Blaw Knox Company and held several other jobs throughout her life. She had a love for car-pooling her friends to and from work. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing and making ceramics. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.