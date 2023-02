Benita G. Taylor age 62 of Hammond, In passed away February 15, 2023. All services Saturday February 25, 2023: Wake 10:00 a.m., Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Cloisters in the Woods 1101 Park Dr, Munster, IN 46321. Burial Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Professional services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.