Benjamin "Ben" Roesel

LOWELL, IN - Benjamin "Ben" David (1996 - 2021) of Lowell, Indiana.

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son Benjamin David Roesel, who passed away suddenly on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the age of 24.

Ben is survived by his parents Frank and Paula (Baldin) Roesel; maternal grandmother Sally (MacDonald) Baldin; brother John and wife Caitlin (Saksa) Roesel; Aunt Charlene (Baldin) Dziubla and Uncle Raymond Dziubla Jr., Aunt Pamela Baldin, Uncle James Roesel and Aunt Kathy Roesel, Aunt Catherine Miller, Aunt Anna Roesel; cousins Mike (Emily) Roesel, Tom (Yvonne) Roesel, Jacob Dziubla, Nicole Dziubla, Shana Medah and Roger (Keeley) Miller, as well as many other cousins and family members.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Joseph Baldin and paternal grandparents Thomas and Margaret (Sladek) Roesel.

Growing up, Ben was an avid tennis player. He graduated from Lowell High School and then from Purdue University in 2015. A rising engineer with a promising future, Ben recently began working as a chemical engineer at NB Coatings, Inc. in Lansing, Illinois.