PORTAGE, IN - Benjamin Flores was called home Tuesday, January 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born to the late Gregorio Flores on May 4, 1944. He shared 50 years of marriage with the love his life Valeria Flores. He is also survived by his four children, Benjamin Flores Jr., Veronica Araceli Flores, David (Asianet) Flores and Carolina (Shawn) Ramsey; goddaughter, Yvonne Montalvo; grandchildren, Fernando J. Flores, David B. Flores, Anais P. Ramsey; his sister Susan Alfaro; and nephew, John Alfaro; many nieces and nephews, Cynthia, Tiffany, Matthew and Michael; great nieces, Sophia and Sandra.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM. A service lead by Raul Romero at 5:00 PM. Followed by military honors at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Main and Kennedy), Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. Benjamin will be laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.
Ben was a proud East Chicago Washington Senators graduate, class of 1963. After which he was called to serve from 1966-1967 as a decorated US Army 1st Infantry Combat Medic where he received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Army Commendation medal. He went on to retire from Inland Steel after 37 years. During this time, he was an original member of the Emilio De La Garza Jr. Post 508 where he started a charter for the Boy Scouts of America. He also belonged to the American Legion 369, The VFW, DAV and a proud member of The Department of Defense Honor Guard.