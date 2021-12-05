DYER, IN - Benjamin H. Davy, age 88 of Dyer, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He is survived by his children: Ben (Julie), Karen (Jorge), Mark, Chris, John (Nancy), Mike (Agnes), Tracy, Ray, and Linda; 26 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Mr. Davy was preceded in death by beloved wife: Norma Jean; son: Paul; parents: John and Maude Davy; and siblings: Owen, June, Chuck, and Jerry.

Friends may visit with the Davy family on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 12:00 noon – 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. There will be a service at 7:00 PM including military honors from the Navy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org.

Benjamin honorably served our country during the Korean War in the United States Navy aboard the USS Mercury AKS 20. He worked as an electrical foreman at LTV Steel. He was a caring and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and will be missed.