 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benjamin H. Davy

Benjamin H. Davy

Benjamin H. Davy

DYER, IN - Benjamin H. Davy, age 88 of Dyer, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He is survived by his children: Ben (Julie), Karen (Jorge), Mark, Chris, John (Nancy), Mike (Agnes), Tracy, Ray, and Linda; 26 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Mr. Davy was preceded in death by beloved wife: Norma Jean; son: Paul; parents: John and Maude Davy; and siblings: Owen, June, Chuck, and Jerry.

Friends may visit with the Davy family on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 12:00 noon – 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. There will be a service at 7:00 PM including military honors from the Navy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org.

Benjamin honorably served our country during the Korean War in the United States Navy aboard the USS Mercury AKS 20. He worked as an electrical foreman at LTV Steel. He was a caring and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso kicks off holiday celebration with Holly Days

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts