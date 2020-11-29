GARY, IN - Benjamin Joshua Watkins, age 14, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL. Ben was born on September 20, 2006, to the late Leila Edwards and Michael Watkins, Jr.

Ben an aspiring Chef and Engineer was a witty and curious child that could have a conversation about anything, he left most adults thinking, "what doesn't this kid know."

Ben will be missed by all that knew him especially his Grandma Donna and Uncles Anthony and Christopher who were raising him along with the rest of his loving family including Lurie's Children's Hospital family, Discovery Charter School family, MasterChef Jr. family, Trent McCain family and many other close friends. Visitation, Friday December 4, 2020 from 12 noon - 8:00 p.m. at the GUY & ALLEN CHAPEL, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's of the Lakes, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, IN. Bishop Dale officiating.