Benjamin M. Walkowiak

Oct. 15, 1951 — Feb. 5, 2021

NAPLES, FL — Benjamin M. Walkowiak, 69, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Cedar Lake, passed away on February 5, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary; daughter, Brandi; brother, Jeffrey; many nieces and nephews; and faithful companions, Chloe and Corky. Ben was preceded in death by his father, Henry; mother, Theresa; and four brothers: Henry Jr., James, Gregory and Steven.

Ben was one of a kind, who especially loved working on his vehicles, cooking and being outside in the yard with his "kids." He also looked forward to spending time with his great-niece and nephew, Hope and Henry Walkowiak IV.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place in the spring.