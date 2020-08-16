× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION - Benjamin Pruitt, Jr. age 68, of Lake Station, lost his battle with cancer Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born in Gary, Indiana on January 26, 1952 to the late Benjamin and Elizabeth (nee Lucas) Pruitt. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Benjamin is survived by his wife of 38 yrs., Nancy (nee Salczynski) Pruitt; daughter, Stacy Pruitt; grandson, Alexander Pruitt; two brothers: Richard (DeAnn) Pruitt and Jeffrey Pruitt; sister, Laurie (Ellen) Pruitt and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Scott Pruitt.

Per Benjamin's wishes there will be no services. Cremation is entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342, 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com