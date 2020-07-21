× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bennett Haines Reling

CHESTERTON, IN — Bennett Haines Reling, 92, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully, July 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Ben was born May 25, 1928, the son of Alice and Bennett Reling.

He graduated from Chesterton High School, Class of 1946, and always enjoyed attending class reunions and luncheons with his classmates. Ben met the love of his life, (Ginny) Reling at Johnson's Inn, Porter Beach, and last year they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. The two were inseparable.

A lifelong Chesterton resident, Ben built his own home several blocks from where he grew up. He took great pride in his town and community. In 1963, Ben started his own business, Reling Refrigeration, Heating, and Air Conditioning, a well-respected company that still exists today. He also worked in refrigeration at Inland Steel.

Ben proudly served his country during the Korean War and in 2017, he had the privilege of taking the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.