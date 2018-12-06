VALPARAISO, IN - Bennie R. Newcomb, 71, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018. He was born February 3, 1947 to Bennie and Mary Catherine (Smith) Newcomb and graduated from River Forest High School in 1965. Bennie served proudly with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in the 9th Infantry, Mobile Riverine Force. His career spanned 32 years with Nipsco as an Electric Meterman. He was a member of Hebron Masonic Lodge and Orak Shrine, American Legion & V.F.W.
On May 11, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Demis, who survives along with their children, Bennie R. Newcomb, Jr. (Lori Wilson) and Lori (Chris) Melvin, grandsons, Brenden and Nicolas Melvin and sisters, Deborah Newcomb and Pamela Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bennie was a very caring and loving husband, father and grandfather.
He had a love for travel taking many memorable family vacations and eventually traveling to all 50 states. He enjoyed attending his grandsons sporting events and was very proud of them. Bennie was loved by everyone. Coaching softball, baseball and basketball for his children brought out his best. Cheering on his beloved Notre Dame Irish and New York Yankees allowed his competitive spirit to shine in later years.
A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 am Saturday at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.