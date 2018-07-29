EAST CHICAGO, IN - Bentura K. Quintana, Jr., 'Unc', age 60 of East Chicago, IN formerly of South Chicago, IL passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 at home. Beloved husband of Lilia (nee Fernandez) for 37 years. Loving father of Jessica E. Fernandez. Preceded in death by his loving father, Bentura P. Quintana, Sr. Loving son to Rita Quintana. Dearest brother to Theresa K. (late Mauro) Herrera, Christine M. (Chris) Trogden, Henry K. Quintana, Patricia A. (Tony) Alcala and Laura L. Nelson. Dearest Godfather and fond Uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces an nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Bentura was a big Chicago White Sox and Bears fan and he enjoyed fishing and wrestling. 'You will be missed'.