Berna Koscielniak Gingras, age 86, of Schaumburg, IL, formerly of Palatine IL and Hammond IN, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023. She was the loving mother of Michelle (Masakatsu) Yamaguchi and Randi (Doug) Erker; cherished grandmother of Stephen, Christopher (Jennifer), Drake, Brandon, and Jacklyn; dearest sister of Mary (Terry) (late Thomas) Hildebranski and the late Joseph (Sandra) Koscielniak, Joan and Bernard Balas, and Lucille and Eugene Barlog; and beloved by many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.