Bernadette A. Skalka

HAMMOND, IN — Bernadette A. Skalka, 80, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at her residence. She was the beloved daughter of the late Clement and Mary (Dybel) Skalka; loving sister of Clemens (Carole) Skalka and the late Anthony (late Irene) Skalka; cherished aunt of Steven (Stacy) Skalka; dear great-aunt of Quinn and Emily Skalka; many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 11:00 am at St. Adalbert Church, 121st St. and Indianapolis Boulevard, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Interment of cremains to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limit of 45 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Bernadette Skalka was born on November 14, 1940, and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1958 and the St. Margaret Hospital School of Nursing, Hammond. She spent her entire nursing career at St. Margaret Hospital, Hammond, retiring as a nursing supervisor. Bernadette was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, and was an avid pet advocate. Devoted to her family, Bernadette will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Adalbert Church Roofing Fund, c/o St. John Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.