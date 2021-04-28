Bernadette Aghaji, MD

Oct. 29, 1950 — Apr. 22, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Dr. Bernadette Aghaji died peacefully at home on April 22, 2021, with her beloved husband of 44 years, Dr. Michael Linton, by her side. Bene, as she was fondly known, was a superbly caring physician, wife, mother, sister and aunt. She represented God's loving creation of beauty, brains, heart and devotion.

Bene was born in Nnewi, Nigeria, and was the sixth of James and Matilda Aghaji's nine children. After exceling at Queen's School Enugu, the top girls' high school in Eastern Nigeria, through hard work and dedication, she moved to the United States to attend college. She progressed to medical school at Tufts University and internal medicine residency at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center of Boston. While there, she married her husband, Dr. Michael Linton, an obstetrician-gynecologist. After medical training, they moved to Indiana and have been a part of the medical community for over 30 years.