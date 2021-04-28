Bernadette Aghaji, MD
Oct. 29, 1950 — Apr. 22, 2021
MUNSTER, IN — Dr. Bernadette Aghaji died peacefully at home on April 22, 2021, with her beloved husband of 44 years, Dr. Michael Linton, by her side. Bene, as she was fondly known, was a superbly caring physician, wife, mother, sister and aunt. She represented God's loving creation of beauty, brains, heart and devotion.
Bene was born in Nnewi, Nigeria, and was the sixth of James and Matilda Aghaji's nine children. After exceling at Queen's School Enugu, the top girls' high school in Eastern Nigeria, through hard work and dedication, she moved to the United States to attend college. She progressed to medical school at Tufts University and internal medicine residency at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center of Boston. While there, she married her husband, Dr. Michael Linton, an obstetrician-gynecologist. After medical training, they moved to Indiana and have been a part of the medical community for over 30 years.
Bene deeply loved her family and held them close to her heart. Her prayers always focused on God's grace and protection upon her family. She is the proud mother of three sons, Dr. Chike Linton, Emeka Linton and Dr. Okechukwu Linton; and a daughter-in-law, Akello Ragwar, whom Emeka married. She is also survived by her siblings: Rose Aghaji-Egbuonu, Chiogu Aghaji, Josephine Ifedili, Dr. Martin Aghaji and Chinwe Aghaji; and numerous nieces and nephews who count her as a guiding light in their lives.
In her leisure time, Bene loved to travel and play golf. She was a devoted member and practicing Catholic of St. Thomas More Church for over 30 years. Her Catholic faith was central in her life.
Rest in perfect peace, our beloved Bene. You were taken from us too soon. We are comforted that you will always live in us through the acts of love, compassion and encouragement you shared with us every day. May the Almighty and ever merciful God grant you eternal life in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Catholic Charities USA.
Visitation will take place Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10:00 AM directly at St. Thomas More, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Interment will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Due to COVID-19, the funeral Mass and interment are private and by invitation only.
