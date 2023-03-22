Aug. 25, 1945 - Mar. 18, 2023

MUNSTER - Bernadette "Bernie" (nee Smith) Vellutini, age 77 of Munster, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Bernie was the beloved wife of Robert Vellutini for over 50 years. She was a loving mother to her son Jim (Teri) Vellutini and a devoted Nonna to her granddaughters (her girls) Natalie Vellutini and Gina Vellutini. She is also survived by her niece Donna Benjamin and her lifelong best friend Jackie Baker. Bernie is preceded in death by her parents John and Helen Smith, her brother John Smith, Jr., and her sister Gabriel (Len) Benjamin.

Bernie lived a full life guided by the principal of unconditional love. She was a fierce and loyal friend. A loving wife and mother, and an exceptional Nonna. She shared her love most generously when preparing meals for all those that entered her home and took pride in carrying on the traditions handed down to her by her mother Helen and mother-in-law Nancy. She was authentically herself always, and only now that she is gone do we fully recognize how deeply we will miss her wonderful approach to life.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, Indiana with Father Mike Yadron officiating. Bernie will be laid to rest at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. Bernie was loved by many and she will be truly missed.