Bernadette Borucki Papp

Jan. 10, 1953 - April 5, 2021

CALUMET CITY, IL - Bernadette Borucki Papp, age 68, of Calumet City passed away on April 5, 2021. She was born on January 10, 1953 to Alfonso and Josephine Borucki.

Bernadette is survived by her two brothers, Alphonso and William and her daughter, Kara (Kevin). Bernadette has four grandchildren: Kailana, Kaleigh, Karyssa and Kasen.

She loved camping at her trailer, spending time with her friends, pets and watching college basketball.

Her interment will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery.

