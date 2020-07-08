Bernadette E. Mance (nee Roessing)

Bernadette is survived by her husband, Al of 49 years; children: Allan (Celenne) Mance and Gregory (Lynn) Mance; grandchildren: Victoria, Allan and Margaret; sisters: Noelita Sneiderwine and Carol Ann Mihalik; lifelong friend, Judy Wynn; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Augustine and Mary Roessing.

Bernadette was a lifelong member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, class of '60 and loved traveling and meeting monthly with a group of her close high school friends. Earlier in her life Bernadette spent many hours with her husband on his motorcycle. She worked at Sunbeam for over 10 years and also was a devoted bus driver for the Merrillville School Corp for 37 years. Bernadette loved hosting family parties or spending time outdoors by her pool and tending to her flowers. She was also an avid baker. Most will recall her lifelong devotion of caring for others.