Bernadine "Bernie" H. Kezy (nee Satanek)

VALPARAISO, IN - Bernadine "Bernie" H. Kezy (nee Satanek), age 90 of Valparaiso; passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.

She is survived by daughter, Kaylyn Kezy; two sons: Eugene (Katherine) Kezy and Mark (Amy) Kezy; grandchildren: Eugene Zachary (Sheila) Kezy, Kaylee Kezy, Shannon (Justin) Chandler, Natalle, Gina, and Nadia Kezy; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Kadence, and Alice Kezy. Preceded in death by husband, Eugene L. Kezy; brother, Andrew Satanek; sisters, Eleanor Siminski and Genevieve Korwek.

Bernie was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1948. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament, and a member of the Red Hat Society. Bernie worked as an administrative assistant for the Merrillville School System, and she also taught flower arranging for adult education. Most importantly, Bernie loved her family dearly.

Family and friends may gather at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. from Geisen-Pruzin Chapel and Funeral Mass at 10:00 at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

